Russian troops seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukrainian official says

World+Biz

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 12:20 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 12:24 am

Related News

Russian troops seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukrainian official says

It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians,” Mykhailo Podolyak said

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 12:20 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 12:24 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces after a fierce battle for control of the now-defunct site, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office says.

"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," Mykhailo Podolyak said, report Al Jazeera.

"This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," he added.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had tweeted that Russian forces were attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The Ukrainian National Guard was working to protect the nuclear plant from attack, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

Russia / Russia invasion / Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

9h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

10h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

11h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

13h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused