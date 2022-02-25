Russian troops seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukrainian official says

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces after a fierce battle for control of the now-defunct site, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office says.

"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," Mykhailo Podolyak said, report Al Jazeera.

"This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," he added.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had tweeted that Russian forces were attempting to seize control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The Ukrainian National Guard was working to protect the nuclear plant from attack, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.