Russian troops reportedly 'blow up ammo' at Zaporizhzhya power plant

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 09:26 pm

Russia took control of Europe's largest nuclear power station on 4 March, after it was hit by shelling

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russian troops have reportedly blown up ammunition in front of Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, according to reports on the Telegram messaging service.

A subsequent message from Ukraine's nuclear energy company, Energoatom, say it is not yet clear whether radiation levels have been affected since the explosion, reports BBC.

Russia took control of Europe's largest nuclear power station on 4 March, after it was hit by shelling.

The plant, located around 550km (342 miles) south-east of the capital Kyiv, on the banks of the river Dnieper, generates around 20% of all electricity in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant / Ukraine

