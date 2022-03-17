Russian Su-25 warplanes reportedly destroy Kiev regime’s weapons warehouses in Ukraine

Russian Su-25 warplanes obliterated weapons and ammunition warehouses belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"The crews of Su-25 warplanes from the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed weapons and ammunition warehouses. The combat flights were carried out at night," the ministry said, reports TASS.

The relevant footage showing the destruction of the military infrastructure in Ukraine by Russian aviation was released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February said in an early morning televised address that he had launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no intention of occupying Ukrainian territories, the sole purpose of the operation, the leader stressed, is the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that its forces are targeting key military infrastructures and not cities. The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry assured.

