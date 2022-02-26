Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin says Zelensky is in Lviv

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, citing Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada members that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has left Kyiv and is currently in Lviv.

"Zelensky has left Kyiv in a hurry. He wasn't in the Ukrainian capital yesterday. He and his entourage have fled to the city of Lviv where a place of residence was organized for him and his aides," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday, reports Interfax.

This information was provided by members of the Verkhovna Rada who tried to meet with Zelensky in Kyiv, Volodin said.

"They were invited to Lviv for the meeting," he said.

The video from Kyiv on Zelensky's social networks were recorded in advance, and Zelensky himself "is guarded by neo-Nazis," he said.