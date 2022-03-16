Russian spy chief warns country's fate to be decided in coming days

Russia's foreign intelligence agency chief has said the country's fate will be decided in the coming days.

Sergei Naryshkin, who heads up the SVR, told a panel event in Moscow that Russia "is now experiencing a truly historic moment", reports BBC.

The fate of Russia is being decided, its future place in the world," Naryshkin said.

The spy chief's speech focused on the importance of sovereignty and he told delegates "sovereignty is a guarantee of the well-being and dignity of our citizens, this is the future of our children".

"In such matters, Russia has never retreated and will not retreat, because otherwise it will cease to be Russia".

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine Naryshkin was dressed down by President Vladimir Putin on state TV during a heavily choreographed national security meeting. Putin challenged the one-time KGB officer, who seemed to fluff his lines when invited to voice support for the recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine.

