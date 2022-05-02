Russian rocket strike hits strategic bridge in southwest Ukraine

World+Biz

Reuters
02 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

Russian rocket strike hits strategic bridge in southwest Ukraine

Reuters
02 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2022, 05:17 pm
File Photo. A Russian &quot;Uragan&quot; self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system launches a rocket during military exercises at the Opuk training area in Crimea, in this still image taken from a handout video released February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters
File Photo. A Russian "Uragan" self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system launches a rocket during military exercises at the Opuk training area in Crimea, in this still image taken from a handout video released February 15, 2022. Photo :Reuters

A Russian rocket strike hit a strategically important bridge across the Dniester estuary in the Odesa region of southwest Ukraine on Monday, local authorities said.

The bridge, which has already been hit twice by Russian forces, provides the only road and rail link on Ukrainian territory to a large southern section of the Odesa region.

Serhiy Bratchuk, the Odesa regional administration's spokesman, reported the strike on the Telegram messaging app but gave no further details.

Russia / strike / Rocket attack / Odessa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

1d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

1d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Horror movies to watch

Horror movies to watch

4h | Videos
What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

What is NATO doing in Russia-Ukraine war?

7h | Videos
Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

Zakat can reduce economic inequality in society

7h | Videos
Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

Queen Elizabeth's Barbie in the market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters