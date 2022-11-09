Russian politicians cast US midterms as a blow to Biden, Kremlin unmoved

World+Biz

Reuters
09 November, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

Russian politicians cast US midterms as a blow to Biden, Kremlin unmoved

Reuters
09 November, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 08:57 pm
A cyclist rides past political signs ahead of the November 8, 2022, U.S. midterm elections in the New York City suburb of Palisades, New York, U.S., October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A cyclist rides past political signs ahead of the November 8, 2022, U.S. midterm elections in the New York City suburb of Palisades, New York, U.S., October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Russian politicians on Wednesday savoured preliminary US midterm election results which they cast as a humiliating and overdue blow to Democratic President Joe Biden, but the Kremlin said it expected no improvement in battered US-Russia ties.

The elections are being closely watched in Russia, which wants Washington to halt its rolling programme of generous military aid to Ukraine. Some pro-Kremlin Russians hope Republican success could mean Biden faces a tougher and longer slog to get military aid packages approved in future.

Pro-Kremlin hawks also hope the election will deepen domestic US political divisions, thus weakening the foundations of a country they see as their main geopolitical foe whose dominance they believe is drawing to a close.

Initial election results showed Republicans made modest gains but control of Congress and the future of Biden's agenda remained unclear on Wednesday morning.

"The first US election results... are confirmation that Grandfather Biden's familiar world is flying away," former president Dmitry Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging service.

Medvedev, now deputy head of the Security Council, is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the lower house of parliament, revelled in what he said was the Democrats' loss of their majority in the House of Representatives.

"President Biden's supporters are suffering a defeat in the US elections. Nancy Pelosi's trips to Taiwan and Armenia ended in the loss of the speaker's chair," said Volodin.

Russia, which in February proclaimed a "no limits" partnership with China, condemned Pelosi's August visit to Taiwan and was unhappy about her visit the following month to Armenia, traditionally a close Russian ally.

The Kremlin made clear it saw no great upside to the US midterms whatever the outcome however. It dismissed allegations, which appeared in some US newspapers, that Russia had tried to meddle in the US vote.

"These elections are important, but it's not necessary to exaggerate their importance in the short and medium-term for our relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying.

"These elections cannot change anything essential. Relations are, and will remain, bad," said Peskov.

US midterm elections / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

11h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

10h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

RU medical center itself 'sick'

RU medical center itself 'sick'

2h | Videos
All domestic construction materials under one roof

All domestic construction materials under one roof

2h | Videos
How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

2h | Videos
How football world cup started

How football world cup started

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?