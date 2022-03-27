Russian oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

World+Biz

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 11:08 am

Related News

Russian oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says

Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkish resorts

Reuters
27 March, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 11:08 am
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu walks in to attend a NATO summit to discuss Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance&#039;s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu walks in to attend a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 24 March, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Russian oligarchs are welcome in Turkey but must abide by international law in order to do any business, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday (26 March).

Turkey has strongly criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine but opposes sanctions imposed by its NATO allies on principle.

"If Russian oligarchs ... or any Russian citizens want to visit Turkey of course they can," Cavusoglu said in response to a question at the Doha Forum international conference.

"If you mean whether these oligarchs can do any business in Turkey, then of course if it is legal and not against international law, I will consider it," he said, adding: "If it is against international law then that is another story."

Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkish resorts.

Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oligarchs / Turkey / international law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

1h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

3h | Mode
Kaan Terzioglu. Photo: Collected

Bringing all under 4G coverage top priority of Banglalink: VEON CEO

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2h | Videos
Day outing at Thikana

Day outing at Thikana

2h | Videos
Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market