Russian missiles hit 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in two days

World+Biz

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

Russian missiles hit 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in two days

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 01:43 pm
FILE PHOTO: Cars are on fire after Russia&#039;s missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cars are on fire after Russia's missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Russia hit about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told CNN in an interview.

"We send this message to our partners: we need to protect the sky," Halushchenko told CNN late on Tuesday, adding that Russia was disregarding international rules.

"They don't care about any kind of international agreements or conventions."

Ukraine urged civilians on Tuesday not to use domestic appliances like ovens and washing machines to save electricity as millions faced blackouts after the biggest Russian attack on its energy network since war broke out.

Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to eliminate dangerous nationalists and protect Russian speakers, has accused the West of escalating and prolonging the conflict by supporting Kyiv.

Russia invasion / Ukraine / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

6h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

5h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

4h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

4h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

18h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

21h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

23h | Videos
Handmade Islamic prayer caps changed the fate of 50,000 Naogaon women

Handmade Islamic prayer caps changed the fate of 50,000 Naogaon women

49m | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back