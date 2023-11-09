Russian fuel export ban to be lifted next week

World+Biz

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Russian fuel export ban to be lifted next week

Russia, the world's top seaborne exporter of diesel, introduced a ban on fuel exports on 21 September to tackle high domestic prices and shortages.

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 10:10 pm
Shun Tai crude oil tanker is seen anchored at the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Shun Tai crude oil tanker is seen anchored at the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Russian fuel producers have been told by the government to prepare for the scrapping of all remaining restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline, three industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Russia, the world's top seaborne exporter of diesel, introduced a ban on fuel exports on 21 September to tackle high domestic prices and shortages.

The government eased restrictions on 6 October, allowing the export of diesel by pipeline, but kept measures on gasoline exports in place. Overseas supplies of gasoline by trucks and railways are also prohibited.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov on Wednesday said that Russia was considering lifting the export ban on some grades of gasoline.

"They told the producers that exports will be opened up from next week," said a Russian oil company source who spoke on condition of anonymity owing to the sensitivity of such decisions.

Another industry source said the ban would be lifted next week.

"They promised to lift the exports ban next week. In regards to this promise, we have formed an export schedule and a plan for refining," said the source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Russian energy ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Diesel is Russia's biggest oil product export, at about 35 million metric tons last year. Almost three quarters of that was transported via pipeline. Russia also exported 4.8 million tons of gasoline in 2022.

Another company source said that a gasoline glut had emerged because of the restrictions.

"It's a low season now; we can't sell so much on the domestic market," he said.

Officials have said the ban would be lifted once the domestic market stabilises. Analysts had expected the restrictions to be scrapped after completion of the recent grain harvesting season.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Sunday said that Russia would continue an additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 barrels per day from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December, as previously announced.

Russia / restriction / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

13h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

14h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

15h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

Bismah Maroof in an exclusive interview with TBS on her cricketing life

2h | TBS SPORTS
100-year-old clock hospital

100-year-old clock hospital

3h | TBS Stories
Man crushed to death by robot

Man crushed to death by robot

4h | Tech Talk
How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

5h | TBS Economy