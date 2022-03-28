Russian forces attempting 'corridor' around Kyiv, says Ukrainian deputy defense minister

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:01 pm

Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Smoke rises after shelling near Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said Monday that Russian forces were attempting to establish a "corridor" around the Ukrainian capital to block supply routes, amid continued fighting around Kyiv's suburbs.

"The enemy is trying to make a corridor around Kyiv and block transport routes," said Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, in televised remarks, reports CNN.

"The defense of Kyiv continues. Ground forces, Air Assault Forces, special operations forces, territorial defense are involved. Kyiv residents are also very active in the defense of Kyiv. It is very difficult for the enemy. But we must speak honestly: the enemy is not letting up attempts to seize Kyiv after all. Because taking Kyiv essentially means taking Ukraine. So that is their goal."

The Kyiv regional military administration said in a statement Monday that areas around the western suburbs of Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and Makariv as well as the route from and to the city of Zhytomyr to the west and areas north of Vyshhorod remained very dangerous and prone to shelling by Russian forces.

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been more than 40 incidents of shelling by Russian troops of housing estates and social infrastructure," the statement said.

A CNN team visited Novi Petrivtsi, a town north of Vyshhorod on Sunday, and saw first-hand the damage done by Russian artillery. Several houses had been completely destroyed. Residents and local authorities reported near-daily explosions in the area.

