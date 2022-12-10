Russian drone attacks target power network in Odesa: Officials

A vendor waits for customers in a store lit with candles during a power outage in Odesa, Ukraine, on December 5, 2022 [Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters]
All non-critical infrastructure in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa was without power after Russia used drones to hit energy facilities, local officials say. Much of the surrounding region has also been affected.

"Due to the scale of the damage, all users in Odesa except critical infrastructure have been disconnected from electricity," Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov wrote on Facebook.

A statement posted by the city administration on the Telegram app said Russian air strikes hit key transmission lines and equipment in the Odesa region early on Saturday.

