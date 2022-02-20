Russian diplomat says: US and British spies can't be trusted on Ukraine

Ukrainian service members are seen on the front line near the village of Zaitseve in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The assessments of US and British spies on Ukraine cannot be trusted as they made so many grave mistakes in the run up to the US-led invasion of Iraq, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Sunday.

"We don't trust the US and British intelligence, they let us down, the whole world, on many occasions enough to remember weapons of mass destruction in Iraq," Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sky.

Polyanskiy said no-one should try to tell Russia where it held military exercises on Russian territory.