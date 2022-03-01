Russian defence ministry warns Kyiv residents to leave

World+Biz

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:07 pm

Related News

Russian defence ministry warns Kyiv residents to leave

Russian forces are prepared to unleash "high-precision strikes" against the "Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO)" in Kyiv, defence ministry

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 08:07 pm
People fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Hungary, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, Feb 26, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Hungary, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, Feb 26, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Russia's defense ministry has issued a warning to inhabitants of Kyiv to evacuate their homes as the country prepares to strike targets in the Ukrainian capital.

Russian forces are prepared to unleash "high-precision strikes" against the "Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO)" in Kyiv, according to a statement made by the defence ministry on Tuesday afternoon, reports Tass.

"We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kiev residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes," the ministry said.

A huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday, after the lethal shelling of civilian areas in Ukraine's second largest city raised fears that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics.

Ukraine war / attack on Kyiv / Russia Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

8h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

9h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

7m | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

7m | Videos
Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Disney, Warner Bros, Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

2h | Videos
Insurance companies in crisis

Insurance companies in crisis

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy