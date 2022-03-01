Russian defence ministry warns Kyiv residents to leave

People fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Hungary, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at a border crossing in Beregsurany, Hungary, Feb 26, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Russia's defense ministry has issued a warning to inhabitants of Kyiv to evacuate their homes as the country prepares to strike targets in the Ukrainian capital.

Russian forces are prepared to unleash "high-precision strikes" against the "Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations (PSO)" in Kyiv, according to a statement made by the defence ministry on Tuesday afternoon, reports Tass.

"We urge Ukrainian citizens involved by Ukrainian nationalists in provocations against Russia, as well as Kiev residents living near relay stations, to leave their homes," the ministry said.

A huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday, after the lethal shelling of civilian areas in Ukraine's second largest city raised fears that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics.