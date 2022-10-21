Russian court orders arrest of dissident journalist Ovsyannikova

World+Biz

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 12:42 pm

Related News

Russian court orders arrest of dissident journalist Ovsyannikova

Reuters
21 October, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 12:42 pm
FILE PHOTO: Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television in March, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television in March, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

A Russian court on Thursday ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Interfax news agency said, more than six months after she flashed a sign on air saying the Kremlin was lying about the Ukraine war.

Ovsyannikova has already fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe house arrest measures to which she had been subjected.

"With regard to Ovsyannikova, the court ordered her held in custody for one month and 29 days, imposed from the moment the accused is extradited to the Russian Federation or from the moment of her arrest in the Russian Federation," Interfax quoted court officials as saying.

It said the court had refused a request earlier this month from investigators to issue an arrest warrant.

Ovsyannikova had earlier been subject to house arrest on allegations of spreading false information about the armed forces after staging a one-person protest near the Kremlin. Security forces raided her home in August.

Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison under the rules on spreading false information approved by parliament after the start of the conflict on Feb. 24. She said in an online post this month that she had fled as she had no case to answer.

Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova burst onto the studio platform of Russia's First Channel television during a live broadcast in March holding a placard saying "No war. Stop the war."

She was initially fined for her outburst.

Russia / journalist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

4h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

5h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

5m | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

3h | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

5h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning