Russian court finds Kremlin critic Navalny guilty of fraud

Reuters
22 March, 2022, 02:15 pm
22 March, 2022, 02:15 pm

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov&#039;s murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country&#039;s constitution, in Moscow, Russia 29 February 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia 29 February 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud, the court said on Tuesday.

Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny to a maximum security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

