Russian-controlled Kherson region in Ukraine starts grain exports to Russia - TASS

Reuters
30 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
A military vehicle in a pit is seen, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image from a social media video reportedly recorded on May 4, 2022 and obtained by Reuters on May 16, 2022. Video recorded with a drone. YouTube/Maverick/via REUTERS
A military vehicle in a pit is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image from a social media video reportedly recorded on May 4, 2022 and obtained by Reuters on May 16, 2022. Video recorded with a drone. YouTube/Maverick/via REUTERS

The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday.

"We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here. People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side," said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Military-Civilian Administration.

Stremousov was also cited as saying the administration was working on the supplies of sunflower seeds to local and Russian processing plants.

Ukraine has previously accused Russia of stealing its grain from the territories Moscow has occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February.

Kherson / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Russia

