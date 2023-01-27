Russian banking profits could exceed 1 trillion roubles in 2023, says c.bank

Russian banks' profits could exceed 1 trillion roubles ($14.42 billion) in 2023, Alexander Danilov, director of the central bank's banking regulation and analytics department, said on Friday.

Russian banks' profits slumped around 90% to just 203 billion roubles ($2.93 billion) in 2022, the central bank said on Friday, with sweeping Western sanctions on Russia's financial system and an outflow of depositors sorely hampering lenders' prospects.

($1 = 69.3500 roubles)