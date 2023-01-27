Russian banking profits could exceed 1 trillion roubles in 2023, says c.bank

World+Biz

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 04:52 pm

Related News

Russian banking profits could exceed 1 trillion roubles in 2023, says c.bank

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 04:52 pm
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russian banks' profits could exceed 1 trillion roubles ($14.42 billion) in 2023, Alexander Danilov, director of the central bank's banking regulation and analytics department, said on Friday.

Russian banks' profits slumped around 90% to just 203 billion roubles ($2.93 billion) in 2022, the central bank said on Friday, with sweeping Western sanctions on Russia's financial system and an outflow of depositors sorely hampering lenders' prospects.

($1 = 69.3500 roubles)

Top News / Global Economy

Russia / Russia economy / Russia central bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

5h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

6h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

6h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

20h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

21h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

23h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund