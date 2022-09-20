Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk region to hold 23-27 Sept. referendum on joining Russia

A man rides a bicycle past the ruins of a building destroyed by recent shelling during Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Kadiivka (Stakhanov) in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russian-backed separatists in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will hold a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the separatist deputy speaker of the region's parliament.

The Russian-backed separatist parliament passed a law earlier on Tuesday outlining the details of the proposed vote, though the document made no mention of a date for the vote.

Russian forces took full control of the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine earlier in the conflict, but Ukrainian officials on Monday said they had recaptured a village inside territory claimed by the LPR.

Russian-appointed officials in several regions of Ukraine that have been seized by Russian forces have stepped up their efforts to stage votes on joining Russia in coordinated moves.

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the prospect of votes to incorporate these regions into Russia. It previously said the votes were a matter for local Russian-installed officials and people living in the regions.