Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will hold vote on joining Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 04:45 pm

Related News

Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will hold vote on joining Russia

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 04:45 pm
A general view shows the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A general view shows the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine said they have decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia and have urged the Kremlin to give its permission as soon as possible, the separatist head of the region said on Tuesday.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of Kherson, said he hoped Kherson would become "a part of Russia, a fully-fledged subject of a united country."

Russian forces control around 95% of Ukraine's Kherson territory in the south of country.

Saldo did not name a date for the proposed vote.

Officials in parts of Ukraine controlled by Russian forces, including the two breakaway Russian-backed regions of the Donbas - the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) - have stepped up preparations for long-discussed votes to join Russia this week in a coordinated move.

Saldo said Kherson joining Russia would "secure our region" and be a "triumph of historical justice."

"I am sure that the Russian leadership will accept the results of the referendum," he added.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said the issue is a matter for the local Russian-installed officials and citizens of the regions to decide.

Saldo's remarks echoed those made by Kremlin ally and former President Dmitry Medvedev earlier on Tuesday in which he called for the Kremlin to let the separatists join Russia.

Shortly after Saldo's announcement about plans for a vote in Kherson, the head of Russia's parliament said he would support the regions joining Russia.

"Today, we need to support the republics with which we have signed mutual assistance agreements," Russia's state Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, referring to agreements signed between Moscow and the DPR and LPR which paved the way for the Kremlin to dispatch tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February.

Kherson / Ukraine / Ukraine -Russia conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

8h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Now | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

9m | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

9m | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

9m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination