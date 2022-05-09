Russian anthem played as Serbia, torn between EU and Moscow, marks WWII end

World+Biz

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 07:36 pm

Related News

Russian anthem played as Serbia, torn between EU and Moscow, marks WWII end

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 07:36 pm
A man carries a wooden made &quot;Z&quot; sign, during the Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two in Belgrade, Serbia, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man carries a wooden made "Z" sign, during the Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two in Belgrade, Serbia, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The Russian national anthem was played in Belgrade on Monday as hundreds of Serbians, including senior government officials, assembled for Victory Day, showing the political strain of a country long aligned with Moscow but now trying to join the EU.

At a march to pay homage to Serbian and Soviet troops who died in World War Two, someone held a giant letter Z - symbol of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - and someone else had brought a life-size cardboard cut-out photo of President Vladimir Putin.

Serbia, which was bombed by NATO two decades ago and has had close cultural ties with Russia for centuries, has fended off pressure to take sides since Russia invaded Ukraine, including calls from the West that it join sanctions against Moscow.

Several hundred people holding pictures of ancestors who fought in World War Two gathered in late morning on Monday in a city park to march to a cemetery.

"I am extremely sad today because of the divisions we witness both in the country and abroad. Divisions between those who support the West and those who support Russia," said Miroslav Milutinovic, 70, a retired mechanical engineer who held a picture of his father.

The national anthems of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Serbia were played as ambassadors and ministers laid wreaths at a memorial. Ukraine's ambassador had laid wreaths the previous day, with no Serbian officials present.

The crowd included Serbia's Parliamentary Speaker Ivica Dacic, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Labour Minister Daria Kisic Tepavcevic, all sceptics of closer ties with the West.

President Aleksandar Vucic, a former nationalist who has become a strong supporter of EU membership, was re-elected last month after campaigning to make the EU bid a priority. A new cabinet, still due to be formed after last month's election, is expected to exclude openly pro-Moscow political figures.

Serbia / Z / Ukraine / Belgrade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

7h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

8h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

8h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

6h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play