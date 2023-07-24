Russian ammunition depot hit during Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea - official

World+Biz

Reuters
24 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 11:51 am

Related News

Russian ammunition depot hit during Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea - official

Reuters
24 July, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 11:51 am
Russian ammunition depot hit during Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea - official

An ammunition depot was hit during a Ukrainian drone attack on Dzhankoi in Crimea early on Monday (24 July), with Russian air defence forces intercepting or suppressing 11 drones over the area, a Russian-installed official said.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean Peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, also said that a residential building was damaged in the area.

It was not immediately clear whether the ammunition depot was directly hit by a drone or if it was damaged by falling drone debris.

Russia has a military air base near Dzhankoi. Ukrainian officials have long said the city and surrounding areas have been turned into Moscow's largest military base in Crimea.

Aksyonov also said on the Telegram messaging app that "for safety reasons" railway and road traffic in the area was suspended.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the attacks. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the alleged attack.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia's military infrastructure helps Kyiv's counteroffensive.

Russia-Ukrain / drone attack / Crimea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

2h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

2h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

18h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

17h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price