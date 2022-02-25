Russian aircraft reportedly crashes into Kyiv apartment block

There are more unconfirmed reports that Kyiv's air defence stopped an air raid by intercepting a number of missiles and downing a Russian aircraft.

An official with the Ukranian interior ministry said an aircraft had crashed in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile local reports say a nine-storey residential building is on fire in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has tweeted saying at least three people were injured, one of whom was in critical condition, "as a result of a rocket fragmentation".

He added that the building was on fire and that it was under "threat of destruction".