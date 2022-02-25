Russian aircraft reportedly crashes into Kyiv apartment block
An official with the Ukranian interior ministry said an aircraft had crashed in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv
There are more unconfirmed reports that Kyiv's air defence stopped an air raid by intercepting a number of missiles and downing a Russian aircraft.
An official with the Ukranian interior ministry said an aircraft had crashed in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, reports the BBC.
Meanwhile local reports say a nine-storey residential building is on fire in Kyiv.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has tweeted saying at least three people were injured, one of whom was in critical condition, "as a result of a rocket fragmentation".
He added that the building was on fire and that it was under "threat of destruction".