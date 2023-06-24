Russia will defend itself from internal treachery, says Putin

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 08:26 pm

Russia will defend itself from internal treachery, says Putin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with participants of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of CIS Heads of Government meetings, in Sochi, Russia June 9, 2023. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with participants of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of CIS Heads of Government meetings, in Sochi, Russia June 9, 2023. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Saturday that the unfolding events were a betrayal of the country and its people and Russia would defend itself from internal treachery.

"We will defend both our people and our statehood from any threats, including internal treachery. What we have been confronted with can be precisely called treachery. The unbounded ambitions and personal interests have led to a treason and a betrayal of the country and its people,"  Russian state agency Tass quoted Putin as saying.

As Putin pointed out, this has led to the betrayal "of the cause for which fighters and commanders of the Wagner group had fought and lost their lives side to side with other formations and units."

"The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk, towns and settlements in Donbass, who fought and lost their lives for Novorossiya, for the unity of the Russian world - their name and glory have also been betrayed by those who are trying to stage a mutiny and pushing the country towards anarchy and fratricide, defeat and finally surrender," the head of state said.

A civil war will not be allowed to repeat itself in the country, Putin stressed.

The Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier posted several audio records with accusations against the country's military leaders. In the wake of this, the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has opened a criminal case into a call for an armed mutiny. The FSB urged Wagner fighters not to obey Prigozhin's orders and take measures for his detention.

Comments

