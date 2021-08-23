Russia warns of civil war but will not ‘intervene’ in Afghanistan

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:03 pm

Potentially, there is a “risk of a renewed civil war in Afghanistan,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia warned of the risk of a civil war in Afghanistan but said that it does not intend to intervene.

Potentially, there is a "risk of a renewed civil war in Afghanistan," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, reports the Al Jazeera citing the Interfax agency.

"Of course, no one intends to intervene in these events," Peskov said.

Russia is watching the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan with concern. Among other things, it fears that fighters in Central Asia could penetrate into former Soviet territory.

Peskov said the current situation posed "additional danger and threats".

