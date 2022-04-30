Russia urges US, NATO to halt Kyiv arms supply

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 02:11 pm

Related News

Russia urges US, NATO to halt Kyiv arms supply

BSS/AFP
30 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 02:11 pm
Russia urges US, NATO to halt Kyiv arms supply

Russia's foreign minister urged the US and NATO to stop supplying Kyiv with arms if they are "really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis", Chinese state media reported Saturday.
 
Months into an invasion that failed in its short-term aim of capturing Kyiv, Moscow is now intensifying operations in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
 
But Sergei Lavrov told China's official Xinhua news agency that the "special military operation... is proceeding strictly according to plan".
 
China has avoided condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and defends its firm friendship with Moscow, with state media often echoing the Russian line on the war.
 
"If the US and NATO are really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all, they should wake up and stop supplying the Kyiv regime with arms and ammunition," Lavrov said.

The Kremlin had previously called Western arms deliveries to Ukraine a threat to European security.
 
In his interview with Xinhua published Saturday, Lavrov said that Russia can "retool" its economy to guard against potential "unlawful hostilities".

He added that the sanctions-hit country will focus on moving away from the US dollar and lean less on imports, while boosting its tech independence, Xinhua reported.

Moscow has pursued a "de-dollarisation" policy for several years, calling on partners such as China and India to conduct payments in other currencies.

Since the invasion, Western nations have imposed sanctions that largely cut Russia's financial sector off from the global economy.

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have pinpointed more than 8,000 war crimes and are investigating 10 Russian soldiers for suspected atrocities in Bucha, where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found following Moscow's retreat.
 
 

Top News

Russia Ukraine war / US / NATO / Ukraine arms supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Sri Lanka rupee value against the dollar has fallen dramatically. Photo: Bloomberg

Insolvent Sri Lanka should cancel its central bank

17m | Panorama
Common Iora singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Iora nesting: Wary of House Crows, not of humans

3h | Panorama
Dubai. Photo: Collected

4 tour packages for the holiday season

2h | Explorer
Tabaq coffee has launched their fifth outlet in Dhanmondi. Photo: Courtesy

Tabaq Coffee opens new outlet in Dhanmondi

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Things to Know about Elon Musk

Things to Know about Elon Musk

27m | Videos
Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

17h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

17h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year