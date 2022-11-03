Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports

World+Biz

Reuters
03 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports

Reuters
03 November, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 04:39 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a session of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, to approve laws on annexing Ukraine&#039;s Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia, in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2022. Russian State Duma/Handout via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a session of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, to approve laws on annexing Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia, in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2022. Russian State Duma/Handout via REUTERS

Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

Russia on Wednesday resumed participating in the initiative after a four-day suspension, relieving pressure on food prices and easing fears of a renewed global food crisis.

The arrangement is due to expire on Nov. 19, and Moscow has made clear it wants more done to ensure it can export its own huge food and fertiliser output despite the barrage of Western sanctions imposed in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"We still do not see any results regarding a second aspect: the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian fertilisers and grain," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference in Amman, Jordan.

"We have once again called on the United Nations Secretary General to ensure that he fulfils the obligations he agreed to through his own initiative," Lavrov added. He said the situation needed to be resolved "in the very near future".

"If we're talking about the volumes of fertilisers and grain in question, then these volumes from the Russian side are incomparably higher than from the Ukrainian side."

Russian agricultural exports do not fall explicitly under sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and others, but Moscow says they are badly hindered by the restrictions imposed on its financial, logistics and insurance sectors.

The initiative - brokered by Turkey and the United Nations - was agreed in July for 120 days.

Asked on Thursday whether Russia's decision to return to the deal meant it was ready to agree to an extension, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "No, it does not mean that."

"It is necessary to assess ... how all aspects of the deal are being implemented, all the parameters of the agreements, and then come to a decision."

Russia had suspended its participation over an attack on its Crimean naval port of Sevastopol, but returned to the deal on Wednesday having secured little in return and promising that, even if it withdrew again, it would not impede shipments from Ukraine to Turkey.

Lavrov speech / Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov / Russia / Russia export ban / Russia grain exports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

6h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

7h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

18h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

19h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

20h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together