Russia to update its strategy in World Trade Organization amid sanctions, says Putin

Reuters
20 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 08:27 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 7, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 7, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that "illegal" restrictions on Russian companies by Western states ran counter to World Trade Organization rules and told his government to update Russia's strategy in the WTO.

"These measures (sanctions) run counter to WTO principles, to which European colleagues have constantly reiterated their adherence", Putin said.

Russia's economy has been battered by Western sanctions designed to force Moscow to withdraw troops it sent into Ukraine on February 24.

