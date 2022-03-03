Russia-Ukraine War: Vaccine manufacturer braces for complications

Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A South Korean pharmaceutical company manufacturing Russia's Covid-19 vaccine says it's bracing for business complications as the US-led West escalates sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

Recently expanded US sanctions include targeted measures against the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund run by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin that globally markets the Sputnik vaccines.

Kim Gi-young, an official from Seoul-based GL Rapha, said the sanctions won't directly impede its production of the shots as the measures aren't aimed at essential medical supplies.

However, the company is concerned about potential problems arising from the financial side as South Korea joins the US and many European countries in a move to cut off key Russian banks from global payment systems.

"Right now, we are watching how the situation develops," Kim said.

GL Rapha has so far produced 5 million shots of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, but none of them have been used so far as Russia continues to delay rollout plans, Kim said.

GL Rapha also has an agreement with RDIF to produce 150 million shots of the two-dose Sputnik V and is participating in a consortium of South Korean companies that has been contracted to produce another 500 million doses of Sputnik V, but these shots haven't been produced yet.

RDIF has reportedly criticized the US sanctions and said the measures would slow its promotion of Sputnik V.