Russia-Ukraine War: Vaccine manufacturer braces for complications

World+Biz

AP/UNB
03 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 01:07 pm

Related News

Russia-Ukraine War: Vaccine manufacturer braces for complications

AP/UNB
03 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 01:07 pm
Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen walk by a damaged vehicle, at the site of a fighting with Russian troops, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A South Korean pharmaceutical company manufacturing Russia's Covid-19 vaccine says it's bracing for business complications as the US-led West escalates sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

Recently expanded US sanctions include targeted measures against the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund run by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin that globally markets the Sputnik vaccines.

Kim Gi-young, an official from Seoul-based GL Rapha, said the sanctions won't directly impede its production of the shots as the measures aren't aimed at essential medical supplies.

However, the company is concerned about potential problems arising from the financial side as South Korea joins the US and many European countries in a move to cut off key Russian banks from global payment systems.

"Right now, we are watching how the situation develops," Kim said.

GL Rapha has so far produced 5 million shots of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, but none of them have been used so far as Russia continues to delay rollout plans, Kim said.

GL Rapha also has an agreement with RDIF to produce 150 million shots of the two-dose Sputnik V and is participating in a consortium of South Korean companies that has been contracted to produce another 500 million doses of Sputnik V, but these shots haven't been produced yet.

RDIF has reportedly criticized the US sanctions and said the measures would slow its promotion of Sputnik V.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine crisis / war / COVID-19 / Vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

4h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

7h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Worlds most delicious pancakes

Worlds most delicious pancakes

28m | Videos
Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

28m | Videos
FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

33m | Videos
Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar