Russia-Ukraine war: China rejects US claims and says it won’t add fuel to fire

Beijing on Monday rejected allegations made by Washington of Russia seeking military assistance from China to conduct operations in Ukraine, TASS reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a briefing on Monday said, "The allegations on the matter disseminated by the US are false information."

Zhao Lijian noted that China's stance on Ukraine is coherent and clear.

"Currently, it is essential that all sides exercise restraint, contribute to defusing the situation, and not add fuel to the fire, [but rather] promote a diplomatic settlement of the issue and not its escalation," Zhao Lijian concluded.

Earlier, a report by CNN claimed that Russia had asked China for military support, including drones, as well as economic assistance.

The requests came after the invasion, a US official told CNN, the media outlet claimed.

Both the Chinese and Russian governments publicly denied that the request happened.

News of Russia's request came before White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, in Rome on Monday as part of a follow-up conversation to President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping's virtual meeting last November, according to National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mikhail Podolyak said that the fourth round of talks with Russia, scheduled for Monday, will be tough, the TASS reported.

"The fourth round of negotiations. On peace, ceasefire, immediate troop pullout and security guarantees. Tough discussion is due," he said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Russian and Ukrainian delegates would continue negotiations by video link on Monday.

The first round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations was held in the Gomel Region of neighbouring Belarus on 28 February, lasting five hours. The second round took place in Belarus on 3 March, while the third one was also in Belarus on 7 March.

On March 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba held a meeting on the sidelines of the diplomatic forum in Turkey's Antalya.

The war on the ground continues despite the upcoming talks.

A senior Ukraine Armed Forces official said that the Russian Federation (RF) forces have halted attempts to advance in all sectors, but their air and artillery bombardment of Ukrainian cities was continuing unchecked, the Kyiv Post reported.

Vice Defence Minister Anna Malyar in a statement released to the media linked the halt to "intense casualties" suffered by RF ground and air forces.

More than 11,000 Russian military personnel have been killed as of the morning of 7 March, Ukraine's military said on Facebook, according to the Kyiv Post.

TASS reports on the other hand quoted Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the special military operation in Ukraine was proceeding in accordance with the original plan and will be completed on time and in full.

"Russia has a sufficient potential for conducting the special military operation in Ukraine. The operation is proceeding in accordance with the original plan and will be completed on time and in full," Peskov said.

Ukraine has also claimed that Belarus' elite special forces have refused to join Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Amid this, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned of an impending humanitarian disaster in the Azov Sea city of Mariupol, with a "worst-case scenario" likely for civilians stranded in the besieged port, an ICRC statement said, on 14 March.

Ukrainian officials have estimated the number of civilians trapped in Mariupol at more than 200,000, the Kyiv Post reported.

The ICRC statement said, "We call on all parties involved in the fighting to place humanitarian imperatives first. People in Mariupol have endured a weeks-long life-and-death nightmare. This needs to stop now. Their safety and their access to food, water and shelter must be guaranteed."