Russia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says

World+Biz

Reuters
01 March, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 02:03 pm

A car carrying Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives to enter the Hyderabad House, venue for a bilateral meeting, ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; meeting in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A car carrying Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives to enter the Hyderabad House, venue for a bilateral meeting, ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will form an important part of discussions at a G20 foreign ministers meeting, but host India is confident that economic challenges created by the war will get equal attention, India's foreign secretary said on Wednesday.

"Yes, given the nature and the developing situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it will be an important point of discussion," Vinay Kwatra, India's top diplomat, told reporters on Wednesday, as foreign ministers arrived in New Delhi for the meeting.

"Questions relating to food, energy and fertiliser security, the impact that the conflict has on these economic challenges that we face", among others, would also receive "due focus", Kwatra said.

The meeting will be attended by 40 delegations including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

After a welcome dinner later on Wednesday, discussions will be held on Thursday.

G20 includes the wealthy G7 nations as well as Russia, China, India, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, among other nations.

The meeting comes days after a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 countries in Bengaluru which was overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Rising U.S.-China tensions are likely to feature at the foreign ministers' meeting while Kwatra said he also expected a clear message on terrorism. The role of crypto currencies will be a part of the message, he said.

