Russia showing signs of interest in Ukraine talks: US

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:08 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Russia is showing signs of a willingness to engage in substantive negotiations over Ukraine, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has said.

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday", Sherman said the United States is putting "enormous pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a cease-fire and to allow the creation of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape, reports Al Jazeera.

"That pressure is beginning to have some effect. We are seeing some signs to have real, serious negotiations. But I have to say … so far it appears Vladimir Putin is intent on destroying Ukraine," Sherman added.

