Russia sends 40 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Russian Foreign Ministry

BSS/TASS
11 November, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 03:51 pm

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported on 7 October that a 6.2 magnitude earthquake had hit Afghanistan. The epicenter was at a depth of ten kilometers, 42 kilometers northwest of the city of Herat, home to 272,000 inhabitants and the administrative center of Herat Province

An Afghan man walks past a damaged house after the recent earthquake in Wor Kali village in the Barmal district of Paktika province, Afghanistan, June 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara/File Photo
The Russian Defense Ministry has sent two special flights to deliver around 40 metric tons of humanitarian cargo to Afghanistan in the wake of a recent earthquake in Herat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
    
"On November 11, humanitarian cargo weighing some 40 metric tons was delivered to Kabul by two special flights of the Russian Defense Ministry on behalf of the Russian government and the Moscow-based Afghan Business Center," Russia's diplomatic agency said in a statement on its website.

"Therefore, Russia continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the friendly Afghan people affected by a recent devastating earthquake in Herat," Russia's Foreign Ministry added.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported on October 7 that a 6.2 magnitude earthquake had hit Afghanistan. The epicenter was at a depth of ten kilometers, 42 kilometers northwest of the city of Herat, home to 272,000 inhabitants and the administrative center of Herat Province. More than 2,400 residents were killed and at least 2,000 suffered injuries, according to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

