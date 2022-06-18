Russia sending large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian governor says

Reuters
18 June, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 10:27 pm

Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk&#039;s Azot Chemical Plant, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Russia is sending a large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk from other battle zones to try to gain full control of the frontline eastern city, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Sunday.

"Today, tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, they will throw in all the reserves they have ... because there are so many of them there already, they're at critical mass," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on national television.

He said Russian forces already controlled most but not all of Sievierodonetsk.

