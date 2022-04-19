Russia seeks scientific collaboration with India after Chinese pause

World+Biz

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 05:07 pm

Related News

Russia seeks scientific collaboration with India after Chinese pause

Russia has reached out to India for collaboration in specific sectors following Beijing’s surprise move

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 05:07 pm
Russia seeks scientific collaboration with India after Chinese pause

Russia has reached out to India to launch new collaboration between scientific establishments and bodies after China's recent refusal to continue partnership with the Russian Academy of Sciences, a 300-year-old institution which is one of Europe's leading scientific establishments.

China has suspended scientific cooperation with Russia following the launch of Russian "special military operations" in Ukraine, according to the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeev, reports Economic Times.

While the Chinese Foreign Ministry has downplayed the development, Beijing's move could hurt ties with Moscow. ET has learnt Russia has reached out to India for collaboration in specific sectors following Beijing's surprise move.

Sergeev's remarks on China in what can viewed as critique was made at the Digital International Relations 2022 conference organised last week in Russia. He noted that interaction with Chinese scientists became more complicated after the imposition of sanctions. He further noted that contacts with academies of sciences in Western countries has also been frozen due to sanctions.

"If we talk about the southern or eastern directions, unfortunately, I can say directly that our Chinese scientific colleagues have also pressed the pause [button], and over the past month we have not been able to enter into serious discussions, despite the fact that we had excellent cooperation along with regular communication," Sergeev said.

Sergeev noted that India is a "positive example" while compared to China and the West and the Russian Academy of Sciences wants to discuss the possibilities of cooperation in pharmaceuticals, space and digital with India. Russian diplomats have been tasked to explore partnerships between scientific bodies of India and Russia, ET has learnt.

While civilian space sector has been one of the traditional areas of collaboration between India and Russia and even involved training of Indian cosmonauts for Gaganyaan program, Russia has been making nascent moves to partner Indian counterparts in the digital sphere. Russia has also recently reached out to source medicines and medical equipment from India.

In his last week's remarks Sergeev further noted that some foreign academies have made statements that he characterizes as "aggressive." At the same time, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences stated that the Academy planned to "behave in such a way as not to break off relations and try to maintain them." West has imposed large-scale sanctions that affected the scientific and technical cooperation of Russia Academy of Sciences with its counterpart.

   

Top News

Russia / Russia-India Scientific collaboration / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

4h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

7h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

7h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Hidden ancient Buddhist city found in Munshiganj

Hidden ancient Buddhist city found in Munshiganj

2h | Videos
Young people are leaning towards fortune-telling

Young people are leaning towards fortune-telling

3h | Videos
More subsidies coming to tame inflation

More subsidies coming to tame inflation

3h | Videos
How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh