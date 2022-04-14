Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

World+Biz

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Summary

  • Seven injured in Bryansk attack -Russian officials
  • Belgorod region governor reports second attack
  • Russia has threatened retaliation against Ukraine

Russian officials on Thursday said Ukrainian helicopters had hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the Bryansk region, the latest of a series of cross-border attacks that Moscow has said may trigger a retaliatory attack on Kyiv.

The governor of the Belgorod region said a village there was also attacked, but that no one was injured.

Ukraine's defence ministry, which has declined to comment on several border incidents including a strike on a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the latest development.

The Ukrainian government's Center for Countering Disinformation issued a statement accusing Russia's intelligence services of implementing "a plan to carry out terrorist acts to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria" in Russia.

The statement mentioned two alleged attacks in the western Russian city of Bryansk but not the alleged air strike.

"On 14 April , 2022, using two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered the airspace of the Russian Federation," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement.

"Moving at low altitude, they carried out at least six air strikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo," it said. Six buildings were damaged and seven people were injured, the statement said.

A health ministry official said two people had been seriously injured, RIA news agency reported.

Bryansk regional authorities closed schools for fear of further strikes, TASS news agency reported.

Vehicles were damaged when a border post came under mortar fire from Ukraine near Klimovo on Wednesday, Russia's FSB security service told state television.

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday the continuation of "sabotage and attacks" by Ukrainian forces could trigger strikes on Kyiv.

"If such incidents continue, then consequence from the armed forces of the Russian Federation will be attacks on decision making centres, including in Kyiv, which the Russian army has refrained from to date," the defence ministry said.

Authorities in four Russian regions bordering Ukraine and in Russian-controlled Crimea announced they were stepping up security measures on Monday over what they said were "possible provocations" from the Ukrainian side. 

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.

The Kremlin says it launched a "special military operation" in late February to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.

Russia / Russia military drills / Ukraine counter attack / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

10h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

11h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

12h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

11h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

11h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

12h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh