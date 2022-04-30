Russia says strategic stability dialogue with US 'frozen,' TASS reports

Reuters
30 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 05:19 pm

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said those contacts could be resumed once Russia completes what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine

Russian and US state flags fly in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability is formally "frozen", the TASS news agency cited a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday.

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said those contacts could be resumed once Russia completes what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Yermakov said Moscow believed the United States intended to finalise projects to deploy medium- and short-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. He gave no evidence to back up the assertion.

"The emergence of such weapons in those regions will further worsen the situation and fuel the arms race," he was quoted as saying.

