Russia says some elements of possible deal on Ukraine grain are settled

Reuters
14 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 05:00 pm

A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo
A driver unloads a truck at a grain store during barley harvesting in the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

Contact between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations on the issue of exports of Ukrainian grain will continue after Wednesday's talks in Istanbul delivered some elements of a possible deal, Russia's foreign ministry said.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday after the talks.

"There has indeed been a substantive discussion on this issue," Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters on Thursday.

"It was possible to formulate some elements of a possible agreement which Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are now discussing in their capitals through their military departments," she said.

A preliminary date for the next four-way meeting is 20 or 21 July , the Russian RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the situation. No significant obstacles remain to signing the agreement, its source added.

According to the Turkish defence ministry, the date of the next meeting is still not clear.

