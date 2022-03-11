Russia says military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk taken out - agencies

World+Biz

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 12:32 pm

Related News

Russia says military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk taken out - agencies

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces had destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the launch of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reuters
11 March, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 12:32 pm
Russian army service members drive MT-LB multi-purpose amphibious armoured carriers past tanks during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Russian army service members drive MT-LB multi-purpose amphibious armoured carriers past tanks during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Russian troops have launched a high-precision, long-range attack on two military airfields in the Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk and taken them out of action, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying on Friday.

He also said that Russian forces had destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the launch of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

4h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

1h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

3h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

4h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh