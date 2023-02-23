Russia says Lavrov and Wang Yi did not discuss 'Chinese peace plan'

World+Biz

Reuters
23 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 08:52 am

Related News

Russia says Lavrov and Wang Yi did not discuss 'Chinese peace plan'

Reuters
23 February, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 08:52 am
Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China&#039;s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2023. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's top diplomat Wang Yi did not discuss a reported Chinese plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine when they met on Wednesday, Moscow said.

Wang, the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Russia since it invaded Ukraine almost a year ago, met President Vladimir Putin and Lavrov separately amid speculation the two sides would discuss a possible Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.

"We note statements by some Western politicians and media reports regarding some kind of 'Chinese peace plan'. As usual, they distort the real picture," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The Chinese partners briefed us on their views on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, as well as approaches to its political settlement. There was no talk of any separate plan," she added.

Russia said on Wednesday it welcomed China taking a more active role in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said it valued China's "balanced approach", with Beijing signalling it was ready to take a "constructive role".

While China has taken a nuanced stance on the conflict, criticising Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing the war, both countries share a vision of limiting what they see as Western dominance over global affairs.

The two countries signed a "no limits" strategic partnership days before the invasion last Feb. 24, and have since held joint military drills over the Sea of Japan, East China Sea and Western Pacific.

Moscow's foreign ministry said earlier that it was studying a newly released paper on Beijing's Global Security Initiative, Chinese leader Xi Jinping's flagship security proposal.

China / Europe

Reussia / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

51m | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

1h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

2h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

51m | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

13h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

2h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business