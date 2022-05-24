Russia says it's deliberately slowing Ukraine offensive to evacuate civilians - RIA

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 04:51 pm

Russia says it's deliberately slowing Ukraine offensive to evacuate civilians - RIA

Reuters
24 May, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 04:51 pm
A boy looks through the window of a minibus as he and his family are being evacuated, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy looks through the window of a minibus as he and his family are being evacuated, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow was deliberately slowing its offensive in Ukraine in order to allow civilians to evacuate, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Ceasefires are being declared and humanitarian corridors are being created in order to get people out of the surrounded settlements. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but this is done deliberately to avoid casualties among the civilian population," RIA cited Shoigu as saying.

RIA / Russia Ukraine war / Moscow

