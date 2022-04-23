Russia says it plans full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine; Moldova protests

World+Biz

Reuters
23 April, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:01 am

Related News

Russia says it plans full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine; Moldova protests

Reuters
23 April, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 09:01 am
People walk past a residential building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022. REUTERS
People walk past a residential building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21, 2022. REUTERS

Russia plans to take full control of Donbas and southern Ukraine during the second phase of what it calls its special military operation, the deputy commander of Russia's central military district said on Friday, Russian news agencies reported.

The statement from Rustam Minnekayev, the deputy commander, is one of the most detailed about Moscow's ambitions in Ukraine and suggests Russia does not plan to wind down its offensive there anytime soon.

The Interfax and TASS news agencies cited him as saying that full control of southern Ukraine would improve Russian access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria, which borders Ukraine and which Kyiv fears could be used as a launch pad for new attacks.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another way to Transdniestria, where there is also evidence that the Russian-speaking population is being oppressed," TASS quoted Minnekayev as saying at a meeting in Russia's central Sverdlovsk region.

Moldova's foreign ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to express "deep concern" about the remarks.

"These statements are unfounded and contradict the position of the Russian Federation supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic of Moldova," it said on its website.

"During the meeting, it was reiterated that the republic of Moldova ... is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation."

Kyiv earlier this month said that an airfield in the Transdniestria region was being prepared to receive aircraft and be used by Moscow to fly in Ukraine-bound troops, allegations that Moldova's defence ministry and authorities in Transdniestria denied.

Minnekayev was not cited as providing any evidence for or details of the alleged oppression in Transdniestria.

He was quoted as saying that Russia planned to forge a land corridor between Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which it annexed in 2014, and Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

The last Ukrainian fighters left in the port city of Mariupol in Donbas are holed up at a vast industrial facility which President Vladimir Putin has ordered to be blockaded rather than stormed. Mariupol sits between areas held by Russian separatists and Crimea. Its capture would allow Russia to link the two areas.

Minnekayev was cited as saying by Russia's RIA news agency that media reports of Russian military setbacks were wide of the mark.

"The media are now talking a lot about some failures of our armed forces. But this is not the case. In the first days ... the tactics of Ukrainian units were designed to ensure that, having pulled ahead, individual groups of Russian troops fell into pre prepared ambushes and suffered losses," RIA cited him as saying.

"But the Russian armed forces very quickly adapted to this and changed tactics."

According to RIA, he also said that daily missile and other strikes against Ukrainian forces meant Russia could do serious damage without losing troops.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called an operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / Russia Ukraine war / Donbas / Moldova

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

40m | Panorama
Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

21h | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

21h | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Black money whitening scope yet to bear fruit

45m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sharbat-E-Mohabbat!

50m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Eid shopping 2022: Facebook influencing clothing choices

1h | Videos
With support, Bangladesh can see a revolution in semiconductor market

With support, Bangladesh can see a revolution in semiconductor market

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?