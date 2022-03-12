Russia says it is in constant contact with US, ready for arms control talks - RIA

World+Biz

Reuters
12 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:21 pm

Related News

Russia says it is in constant contact with US, ready for arms control talks - RIA

Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington remain in constant contact, but that the Kremlin sees no signs that Washington is ready to continue a dialogue on Ukraine

Reuters
12 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:21 pm
Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia, 27 March, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia, 27 March, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russia is prepared to resume arms control talks with the United States if Washington is, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, according to RIA news agency.

Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington remain in constant contact, but that the Kremlin sees no signs that Washington is ready to continue a dialogue on Ukraine.

However, Ryabkov said proposals on security guarantees that Russia had sent to the United States and NATO before Russian foeces entered Ukraine last month were no longer valid as the situation had now changed completely.

Russia-USA talk / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Ukraine -Russia talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

2h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

2h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

3h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who holds the key to Russia's atomic bomb?

Who holds the key to Russia's atomic bomb?

5m | Videos
Malinovskyi, Miranchuk remain close despite war

Malinovskyi, Miranchuk remain close despite war

5m | Videos
Samantha becomes 2nd highest paid actress

Samantha becomes 2nd highest paid actress

10m | Videos
Ukraine-Russia crisis has affected the West

Ukraine-Russia crisis has affected the West

10m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh