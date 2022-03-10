Russia says claim that it bombed a children's hospital are 'fake news'

World+Biz

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 12:13 pm

Related News

Russia says claim that it bombed a children's hospital are 'fake news'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 12:13 pm
A person is carried out after the destruction of Mariupol children&#039;s hospital as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mariupol, Ukraine, 9 March 2022 in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters. Ukraine Military/Handout via REUTERS
A person is carried out after the destruction of Mariupol children's hospital as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mariupol, Ukraine, 9 March 2022 in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters. Ukraine Military/Handout via REUTERS

Russia said on Thursday a Ukrainian claim that it bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was "fake news" because the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops.

"That's how fake news is born," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Twitter.

Polyanskiy said Russia had warned on 7 March that the hospital had been turned into a military object from which Ukrainians were firing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday.

Russia / Ukraine crisis / Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Vladimir Putin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

2h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

1h | Panorama
Stock market analyst Abu Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

'The government will have to give incentives to increase IPOs in the capital market'

41m | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

15h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

15h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

15h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market