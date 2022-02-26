Russia resumes Ukraine offensive from all directions after pause -RIA

Reuters
26 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 10:18 pm

Russia resumes Ukraine offensive from all directions after pause -RIA

Kremlin said that Russian troops started advancing into Ukraine again on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin paused the offensive a day earlier in anticipation of talks with Kyiv that never happened

Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade above Red Square in Moscow, Russia on 9 May 2018. Photo: Reuters.
Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade above Red Square in Moscow, Russia on 9 May 2018. Photo: Reuters.

All Russian units in Ukraine were on Saturday given the order to resume their offensive from all directions after a pause on Friday, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.

Echoing similar comments by the Kremlin, the ministry said Friday's pause had been made in anticipation of talks between Moscow and Kyiv but the offensive resumed after Ukraine refused to negotiate.

Earlier today, Kremlin said that Russian troops started advancing into Ukraine again on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin paused the offensive a day earlier in anticipation of talks with Kyiv that never happened

Both Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke of possible talks on Friday but Ukraine said clashes with invading Russian troops continued on Friday night and on Saturday.

     

