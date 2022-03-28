Russia to restrict visas for people from 'unfriendly countries'
Russia is preparing retaliatory visa measures that would restrict entry for citizens from "unfriendly countries", Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
Russia is preparing retaliatory visa measures that would restrict entry for citizens from "unfriendly countries", Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.