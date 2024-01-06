Russia to produce over 32,000 drones each year by 2030 -TASS

World+Biz

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 08:45 pm

Related News

Russia to produce over 32,000 drones each year by 2030 -TASS

Reuters
06 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 08:45 pm
A view shows military drones exhibited at the National Defence Control Centre of Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia 19 December, 2023. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo
A view shows military drones exhibited at the National Defence Control Centre of Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow, Russia 19 December, 2023. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

Russia plans to produce more than 32,000 drones each year by 2030 and for domestic producers to account for 70% of the market, the TASS news agency cited First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as saying on Saturday.

Drones have been widely used by Moscow and Kyiv since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and both sides are sharply increasing military production as the war drags on.

"The annual production volume of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - excluding educational UAVs - is planned at 32,500 units," Belousov told TASS. "This is almost three times higher than current production volumes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"At the same time, it is planned that the share of Russian UAVs will make up 70% of the market in this type of UAV."

Moscow has been using the cheaply-produced, Iranian-made Shahed drones, known in Ukraine for their noisy petrol engines, more and more frequently in aerial assaults on Ukrainian infrastructure far behind the war's front lines in the east and south of the country.

Russia will finance the national project on UAVs with 696 billion roubles ($7.66 billion) by 2030, Belousov said, and will publish more details this month.

Last year President Vladimir Putin said that UAVs could be used across virtually all industries, not just the military.

Russian drones initially confused Ukrainian air defences as they were harder to detect than missiles, while shooting down cheaply-made drones with expensive air defence missiles was not the most cost-effective strategy.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has intensively used FPV drones - small drones originally meant for personal civilian use but modified for the battlefield - as a cheap but effective option for reconnaissance and attacks, a tactic Russia has copied.

Ukraine said in December it planned to produce more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones in 2024, as well as one million FPV (first-person-view) drones, widely in demand on the front line.

drones / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

3h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

13h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

8h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

2h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

3h | Videos
Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

4h | Videos
Fans Call It Better Than Jawan, Pathan

Fans Call It Better Than Jawan, Pathan

49m | Videos