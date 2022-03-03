Russia prepared to negotiate with Ukraine, but operation to be brought to completion, says Lavrov

Russia stands ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but the special operation on its territory will be continued and brought to completion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, reports Interfax.

"We are prepared to talk, but we will continue our operation, because we can't allow Ukraine to retain the infrastructure that threatens the Russian Federation's security, and the demilitarization will be brought to completion in the sense that the infrastructure and weapons threatening us will be destroyed," Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow on Thursday.