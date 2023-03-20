Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia becoming China's top oil supplier

World+Biz

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 04:23 pm

Related News

Russia overtakes Saudi Arabia becoming China's top oil supplier

TBS Report
20 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 04:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Russia became the top oil supplier to China overtaking Saudi Arabia in the first two months of 2023 as buyers snapped up sanctioned Russian oil at steep discounts, according to Chinese government data.

China bought a total of 15.68 million tonnes of oil from Russia in January-February, reports Al-Jazeera based on data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

China's daily procurement was up 23.8% to 1.94 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.57 million bpd in the corresponding 2022 period.

Russia was China's second-largest crude supplier last year, shipping 86.2 million tonnes.

Imports of Saudi crude totalled 13.92 million tonnes in the two-month period, equivalent to 1.72 million bpd, down from 1.81 million bpd a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia was China's top supplier in 2022, selling 87.49 million tonnes of crude during the year, equivalent to 1.75 million bpd.

Western sanctions and a price cap on seaborne Russian crude following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have limited the buyer pool for Russian supply, leading it to trade at deep discounts to international benchmarks.

Independent Chinese refiners, many of them based in Shandong province, have been among the main beneficiaries of this shift in pricing power.

February-arriving Russian ESPO crude at Shandong ports was bought in January at a discount of about $8 relative to the ICE Brent benchmark, though the pricing advantage has been somewhat eroded by the entry of private Indian refiners into the ESPO market.

However, with domestic fuel demand rising following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, state-owned Sinopec and PetroChina resumed their purchases of Russian Urals grade cargoes in February after a brief pause in late 2022, just before the European Union embargo on Russian oil started.

Chinese refiners use intermediary traders to handle shipping and insurance of Russian crude to avoid violating Western sanctions.

Customs data also showed that imports from Malaysia were 0.65 million bpd over the period, up 144.2 percent from the same period last year. Malaysia is often used as an intermediary point for sanctioned cargoes from Iran and Venezuela.

Top News

Saudi Arabia / Russian oil / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

4h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

6h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

2h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

5h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

5h | TBS Entertainment
Curiosity about Arav's identity

Curiosity about Arav's identity

5h | TBS Stories
How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max