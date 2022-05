A view of a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works damaged during showers of brightly-burning munitions, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this undated still image obtained from a handout video released on May 15, 2022.

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday simplifying the process for residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to acquire Russian citizenship and passports.

The decree extends a scheme available since 2019 to residents of areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.